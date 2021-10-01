Genealogical society to host open house

SANTA BARBARA — The Santa Barbara County Genealogical Society will hold an open house and student art show 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday at its Sahyun Library, 316 Castillo St.

Admission is free.

Society volunteers will provide tours of the library and help people with genealogical research and activities such as printing family trees from familysearch.org.

The society will display a “Family Matters” student art exhibit, featuring works created by local students highlighting family members they were unable to see during the pandemic.

The society will also display the Santa Barbara African American Live, Culture and Contributions exhibit, which celebrates the heritage of black residents.

Most activities will take place outside. Masks will be required inside the Library.

For more information, visit www.sbgen.org.

— Dave Mason