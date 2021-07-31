Genealogical society’s library to reopen Tuesday

The Santa Barbara County Genealogical Society will reopen its Sahyun Library on Tuesday after a year-long closure during the pandemic.

“Someday we’ll look back on this COVID year as a minor interruption in our lives,” Society Board Co-President Art Sylvester said in a news release. “But in the short term, it has been a great disruption in the operation and services our Sahyun Library provides for our genealogical society members.”

The Sahyun Library is located at 316 Castillo St. in Santa Barbara. Beginning next week, the library will be open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.

The society continued its meetings and presentations during the pandemic via Zoom, but members are now looking forward to gathering in person and assisting each other and the community with research.

“I have a ton of questions and hints from my genealogy work during this pandemic,” Board Co-President Bob Basen said. “I can hardly wait for the Sahyun Library to open to seek these answers — and to see some old friends who can help me.”

The Sahyun Library property was donated to the society in June 1998 by the family of Dr. Melville Sahyun, a local medical pioneer, to be used as a library for family history research. The library now contains more than 17,000 genealogy-related items, Santa Barbara County school yearbooks, and a large collection of newsletters and journals from genealogical societies all over the U.S. and abroad.

The library also provides computer stations for genealogical research, with subscriptions to online resources such as ancestry.com, fold3.com (military records), genealogybank.com (newspapers) and more.

To learn how to become a society member, go to sbgen.org.

— Dave Mason