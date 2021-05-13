Genealogist to advise people who are adopted

COURTESY PHOTO

Dr. Penny Walters, a genealogist, will discuss ways for adopted people to find their biological families during a virtual talk Saturday.

Genealogist Penny Walters will discuss “Searching for Ancestors When You’re Adopted” at the Santa Barbara County Genealogical Society’s monthly, virtual meeting Saturday.

The free Zoom presentation will take place from 9:30 a.m. until noon.

To register for Saturday’s session, visit www.sbgen.org. The meeting will include Virtual Special Interest Groups at 9:30 a.m., a brief business meeting at 10:30 a.m., followed by Dr. Walters’ presentation at 11:00 a.m.

Dr. Walters, who has been a university lecturer for 30 years in psychology and business studies, will discuss the information that can be revealed to adopted people through DNA testing. She will also talk about the ethical dilemmas that can arise when searching for relatives or ancestors, as described in her two books available at Amazon: “Ethical Dilemmas in Genealogy” and “The Psychology of Searching.”

Dr. Walters, who was adopted, became interested in genealogy started after having her first child and then wondering about her biological parents. DNA testing revealed she had 94% Irish heritage and noted insights into her children’s heritage. To learn more about Dr. Walters, go to www.searchmypast.co.uk.

— Dave Mason