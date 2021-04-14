Genealogist to speak at virtual session

COURTESY PHOTO

Genealogist Lisa Alzo will present “No Easy Button: Using Immersion Genealogy to Understand Your Ancestors” Saturday at the Santa Barbara County Genealogical Society’s monthly meeting.

The free session will take place from 9:30 a.m. until noon via Zoom. To register, go to www.sbgen.org.

Ms. Alzo’s talk will follow a Virtual Special Interest Groups session at 9:30 a.m. and a brief business meeting at 10:30.

The speaker is a freelance writer, instructor and internationally recognized lecturer, specializing in Eastern European research and writing people’s family history. She is the author of 11 books and hundreds of magazine articles.

Ms. Alzo works as an online educator and writing coach through her website Research, Write, Connect (www.researchwriteconnect.com). She also developed the Eastern European Research Certificate Program for the National Institute for Genealogical Studies.

For more information, visit www.lisaalzo.com.

— Dave Mason