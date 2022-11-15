GENOVESE, Woiz Zennebesh Ghebray (Tibebu)

A native of Tigray, mother of her only child Ninni Lemus, passed away in Mekele, Tigray on 10/17/2022. She was 102 years old.

Forbidden by The Ethiopian Government to be with her or even to speak with her, heartbroken; the family are holding a Requiem HOLY MASS at the Old Mission Santa Ynez on Saturday, November 19 at 11:30am, followed by a luncheon. My beloved mama was preceded in death by her husband, my dear papa, Giuseppe Genovese. She is survived by her daughter Ninni Vincenza Genovese-Lemus, son-in-law Ricardo A. Lemus, grandsons Giampiero & Andrea, great-grandchildren: Massimo, Fabio, Viviana, Ricardo, Roberto, Matteo, Yonas, great-great granddaughters Zelie, Leonia and many nieces and nephews and their families.