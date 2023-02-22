George Clinton to perform at Chumash Casino Resort

COURTESY PHOTO

George Clinton revolutionized R&B in the 1970s and became known as the “godfather of funk.” He continues to perform today at age 81.

SANTA YNEZ — George Clinton — the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame singer, songwriter, band leader and one of the foremost innovators of funk music — will perform at 8 p.m. March 4 at the Chumash Casino Resort’s Samala Showroom.

The resort, which is an age 21-and-older venue, is located at 3400 State Route 246 in Santa Ynez. Tickets are $49 to $69. To purchase, go to www.chumashcasino.com.

During the 1970s, Mr. Clinton revolutionized R&B, twisting soul music into funk by adding influences from several late-1960s rock acts including Jimi Hendrix, Frank Zappa and Sly Stone.

Today, at 81 years old, the “godfather of funk” is touring as “George Clinton and Parliament Funkadelic” and performing the iconic songs “Flash Light,” “One Nation Under a Groove” and “Give Up the Funk” — to name a few, which influenced post-disco and post-punk music groups in the 1980s and ’90s.

Mr. Clinton’s vast influence on hip-hop and rap music is seen in many artists’ sampling of his music. As one of the most sampled artists of all time, it’s estimated that segments and snippets of his music have been used hundreds of times by artists over the decades, including Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg and Warren G.

— Katherine Zehnder