GEORGE & JEANNE GOODAL

A celebration of the lives of George E. Goodall (Apr. 20, 1922 – Jun. 22, 2020) and Jeanne Warden Goodall (Aug. 21, 1924 – Apr. 9, 2021) will be held on Saturday, April 30, 2022 at 10:30 am. (Light lunch to follow in Fellowship Hall)

First Presbyterian Church of Santa Barbara

21 E. Constance Avenue

Santa Barbara, CA 93105