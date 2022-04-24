Home ObituariesIn Memorium GEORGE & JEANNE GOODAL
GEORGE & JEANNE GOODAL

A celebration of the lives of George E. Goodall (Apr. 20, 1922 – Jun. 22, 2020) and Jeanne Warden Goodall (Aug. 21, 1924 – Apr. 9, 2021) will be held on Saturday, April 30, 2022 at 10:30 am. (Light lunch to follow in Fellowship Hall)
First Presbyterian Church of Santa Barbara
21 E. Constance Avenue
Santa Barbara, CA 93105

