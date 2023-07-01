Georgia on my mind: Part 1

Many time, the mention of the state of Georgia stimulated my mind to hearing Ray Charles singing “Georgia on my Mind,” including the lyrics:

“Georgia, Georgia …”

And later: “Other arms reach out to me “Other eyes smile tenderly “Still in peaceful dreams I see “The roads lead back to you.”

However, on June 14, 2023, my “peaceful dreams” associated with Georgia turned to nightmares after learning that the “roads” that “lead back to you” also lead to the evidence that might have changed the results of the 2020 and 2022 elections, and may do so again in 2024. What is that evidence?

That evidence is the Halderman Report entitled “Security Analysis of Georgia’s Image Cast Ballot Marking Devices.”

In September 2020, J. Halderman, a University of Michigan Professor of Computer Science and Engineering, with the assistance of Drew Sringall, security researcher and assistant professor at Auburn University, were hired by the Curling Group to test the security of Georgia’s Dominion’s touchscreen ballots marking devices that were to be used in the November 2020 presidential elections.

The overview of the Halderman Report, dated July 1, 2021, provides:

“In 2020, Georgia replaced its insecure decades-old voting machines with new ballot scanners and marking devices (BMDs) manufactured by Dominion Voting machines in their ImageCast X voting systems.

“Although the same BMDs are used in 15 states, Georgia is unique in using them statewide as the primary method of in-person voting.

“This unusual arrangement places potentially malicious computers between Georgia voters and their paper ballots. Most of the U.S. voters mark paper ballots directly by hand, and the BMDs are reserved for those who need or request them. Georgians who vote at a polling place generally have no choice but to use the BMDs.

“I played the role of an attacker and attempted to discover ways to compromise the system and change votes. I, along with my assistant, spent approximately 12 person weeks studying the machines, testing for vulnerabilities and developing proof-of-concept attacks. Many of the attacks I successfully implemented could be effectuated by malicious actors with very little time and access to the machines, as little as mere minutes.

“We discovered vulnerabilities in nearly every part of the system that is exposed to potential hackers. The most critical problem we found is an arbitrary-code-execution vulnerability that can be exploited to spread malware from a county’s central election management system (EMS) to every BMD in the jurisdiction. This makes it possible to attack the BMDs at scale, over a wide area, without needing physical access to any of them.

“Our report explains how attackers could exploit the flaws we found to change votes or potentially even affect election outcomes in Georgia, including how they could defeat the technical and procedural protections the state has in place.”

The rest of the 96-page report (available on the internet) explained in detail how the professors learned the votes could be altered. The professors wrote that they took “approximately twelve person weeks studying the machines…and developing proof of concept-of-concept attacks.”

Hmm, preliminary analysis available before the November election since two professors could accomplish 12 “person weeks” in six weeks of calendar time?

Accolades to the Curling Group for confirming their suspicions on the security of the Dominion systems by hiring eminently qualified out-of-state professors to test the security of the voting system. Why had the person-in-charge of elections in Georgia, Secretary of State Brad Raffensberger, failed to do his job to verify the security of the system? Was it because he was too lazy, or because he trusted Dominion to do his job, or because of the more sinister reason that President Donald Trump’s being a candidate influenced this openly a “never-Trumper?”

In the November 2020 elections in Georgia, Joseph Biden Jr.’s winning margin was 11,779 votes out of approximately five million votes, meaning the results could be changed by only switching half of the 11,779 votes, or 5,890 votes, from one candidate to the other.

The recount, which showed another 3,000 votes for President Trump, may have been “irrelevant” as all it could do was recount the same votes that may have been permanently altered in the machines.

Why did we not hear about the final Halderman Report, dated July 1, 2021, until June 14, 2023?

It was sealed by Obama-appointed Federal Judge Amy Totenberg of the Court for the Northern District of Georgia, whose name may be familiar. Nina Totenberg, the judge’s sister who is a legal affairs correspondent for National Public Radio, is best known for bringing Anita Hill to prominence in an attempt to prevent the Senate from confirming the conservative Clarence Thomas as a Supreme Court justice by alleging that sometime in the past he had harassed her by handing her a soda can with a pubic hair on it. Of course, there was no proof, and even Sen. Joe Biden doubted her story.

But Nina Totenberg set a precedent of using the last-minute allegation of an unsubstantiated sexual act to try and block the confirmation of a conservative justice. Decades later, U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-California, tried to use Christine Blasey Ford to allege, in the confirmation hearings, a sexual act by Brett Kavanaugh.

The Georgia “roads” for using not secure voting machines led to Brad Raffensberger. However, where the roads would then lead will be discussed next week in Part 2 of “Georgia on My Mind.”

Brent E. Zepke is an attorney, arbitrator and author who lives in Santa Barbara. His website is OneheartTwoLivescom.wordpress.com. Formerly, he taught law and business at six universities and numerous professional conferences. He is the author of six books: “One Heart-Two Lives,” “Legal Guide to Human Resources,” “Business Statistics,” “Labor Law,” “Products and the Consumer” and “Law for Non-Lawyers.”