Georgia on my mind: Part 2

Columnist Brent E. Zepke is among those questioning the results of the 2020 presidential election in states such as Georgia, which used the Dominion voting system.

In Part 1 of “Georgia on My Mind,” the discussion was why the sweet sounds of the lyrics from that song soured on June 14, 2023 — the day when the Halderman Report, “Security Analysis of Georgia’s Image Cast Ballot Marking Devices,” was unsealed by federal Judge Amy Totenberg, who sealed it on July 1, 2021. Why did she seal it?

June 14, 2023, was also the day that Mr. Halderman wrote about it in his blog.

This 96-page report included the finding that there were “vulnerabilities in nearly every part of the (Georgia) system that is exposed to hackers” being able to change votes anywhere in Georgia without physical access to any of them.

Alex Halderman, professor of computer science and engineering at the University of Michigan, and Drew Sringall, security researcher and assistant professor at Auburn University, were hired in September 2020 by the Curling group, to test the security of the touchscreen ballot marking devices after the openly “never-Trumper” Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensberger, a RINO (Republican in Name Only) authorized the switch to the Dominion BMDs (ballot marking devices) for the Nov. 3, 2020, presidential election without ensuring the security of the system.

The overview to the professors’ report provided that “All voting machines face security risks … However, not all voting systems are equally vulnerable … Georgia’s universal-use BMDs voting system is so insecure that it violates voters’ constitutional rights.”

While in Georgia, the Dominion BMDs were vulnerable to just one-minute attacks from anywhere in the state being able to switch votes everywhere in the state, still switching votes in any of the other 25 states (the professors thought it was 15), that services 37.7% of the country’s voters, who used the same Dominion machines, was just as easy as it was in Georgia although it could not be accomplished system wide from just one location.

However, the states where controversies would arise, elections were controlled by the Democrats being both the secretaries of state and the mayors in the largest cities that so dominate elections that access to the entire states was not necessary: Phoenix, Arizona; Atlanta, Georgia; Detroit, Michigan; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Milwaukee, Wisconsin; and Las Vegas, Nevada, even though the mayor does not certify elections. Was this an amazing coincidence, or…

Despite President Trump’s rallies attracting tens of thousands and Joe Biden adjusting his aviator sunglasses in his basement attracting hundreds, the polls showing that Mr. Biden leading was probably the reason for whatever plans the Democrats had to switch votes, if they had any, were inadequate on election day to overcome the Trump vote. On election night, President Trump won.

However, in a strange turn of events, the polls were kept open, and every night that week between midnight to 8 a.m., more Biden votes were “found” in the controversial states and cities, until finally, Mr. Biden’s sliding ahead signaled it was time to close the polls.

The final vote count indicated that switching just 5,890 votes in Georgia, 5,229 in Arizona and 10,296 in Wisconsin would have made President Trump the winner. Imagine that switching just 21,415 total votes, in states where there were reported irregularities, would have changed who would be president!

Of course, there are many other combinations that could include switching just 3%, of the votes cast in Michigan, or 2% in Nevada, or 1.2%, or 16,798 votes, in Pennsylvania, that President Trump won on election day before the post-election addition of approximately a million more “mail-in” ballots for Mr. Biden than for Mr. Trump, was considered to violate the Constitution, meaning Mr. Trump should have won Pennsylvania.

Jim Kenney, a Democrat, was the mayor of Philadelphia. Kathy Bookvar (D), was the secretary of state, who was then fired by Gov. Wolf (D).

President Trump’s protests, without the Halderman Report (dated July 1, 2021), in the “controversial” states of Georgia, Arizona, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, in the time allotted, could only argue anecdotal evidence that was insufficient to persuade judges to overturn the election.

In Georgia, the risk of the lack of security did not end with the November 2020 elections as Brad Raffensberger used the same Dominion BMDs for the special election on Jan. 5, 2021, for the two U.S. Senate seats held by Republicans. This election drew national attention with the Republicans holding 52 Senate seats and the Democrats, 48.

“He’s leaving L.A. … on that midnight train to Georgia” (Gladys Knight & the Pips) became the theme song for the special election based on the rumors that the Democrats from California were sending money and filing for mail-in ballots after the November election showed the Democrats needed help to win.

The count in the Senate became 50 Republicans and 50 Democrats when Democrat Jon Ossoft defeated Republican incumbent David Perdue by a margin of 1.2%, and Democrat Raphael Warnock defeated Republican incumbent Kelly Loeffler by a margin of 2%. Vice President Kamala Harris (D) gave the Democrats control of the Senate, and they already had control of the presidency and the House.

The balance of control in the Senate could have been altered by switching just 26,910 votes, out of 4-plus million, in a system “So insecure that it violates voters’ constitutional rights” (Halderman Report).

On Jan. 6, 2021, the day after the Senate election in Georgia, the presidential election results were to be certified. The speech that day by President Trump led to his being impeached, for the second time, for “incitement of insurrection.”

Since “insurrection” is an attempt by a group to take control of their country by violence, and President Trump asked his supporters to peacefully march in protest and the group of unarmed protestors made no attempt to take control of the government, there was no insurrection. .

The impeachment vote in the Senate failed, as it did for his first impeachment, on Jan 16, 2020, for the allegations of Vindman, who did not hear the conversation, that President Trump requested the Ukrainian president to investigate Hunter Biden’s activities in the Ukraine. Sadly, while the FBI knew this was a fiasco based on the agency having Hunter’s computer since December 2019, the FBI did and continue to do nothing about the contents of the computer.

Part 3 will continue to discuss the impact of Brad Raffensberger and the Dominion system.

Brent E. Zepke is an attorney, arbitrator and author who lives in Santa Barbara. His website is OneheartTwoLivescom.wordpress.com. Formerly, he taught law and business at six universities and numerous professional conferences. He is the author of six books: “One Heart-Two Lives,” “Legal Guide to Human Resources,” “Business Statistics,” “Labor Law,” “Products and the Consumer” and “Law for Non-Lawyers.”