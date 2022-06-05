GERITY, Robert Scott

Robert Scott Gerity died of natural causes at 92 years old on May 30, 2022, in Grass Valley, CA. Bob was born in Dover, Ohio in 1930. At the start of WWII, his mom drove her kids across the country to meet their father in Vallejo, CA. Bob joined the Navy and “saw the world” in 1948. He served for 23 years, retiring as Lieutenant Commander.

While serving in San Francisco, he met his wife of 60 years, Shirley Ann Davis. Upon retiring from the Navy, Bob went to work with Sperry Corp in the Washington D.C. area, where he also graduated from the University of Maryland. In 1987, Bob and Shirley discovered Santa Barbara, CA and knew they had found paradise. They were active in many community organizations there while keeping busy with the symphony, volunteering, and spending time with their many friends. Bob played tennis often, well into his 80s. He was preceded in death by his wife Shirley Ann Gerity (2018) and his two sons, Robert S. Gerity, Jr. (2015) and Thomas Allan Gerity (1996). He is survived by his daughter LeeAnn Gerity Jarrett (Jack).

Bob’s ashes will be scattered at the family plot in Santa Barbara, CA.