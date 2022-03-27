GESHAY, Thomas Gerard

Thomas “Tom” Gerard Geshay, age 85, passed away peacefully on February 22, 2022, at Serenity House in Santa Barbara, California. He died surrounded by his loving wife, daughters and granddaughter. He is “set free” at last after a two-year struggle with dementia and other health issues.

Born on December 2, 1936, in Racine, WI, Tom was one of 6 siblings (Richard, Jim, Bob, John, and Nancy). He relocated to California to attend college and then went on to Talbot Seminary, where he earned his first masters degree in Divinity and Theology. Tom later moved to Portland, OR where he received his second masters degree from Western Seminary. It was during his first pastorate position in Forest Grove, OR where he met and married his wife of 54 years, Juliana (Knies) Geshay.

Tom was a dedicated minister for 55 years, during which he inspired and cared for others along their spiritual journey. He pastored 5 churches, served as Interim Pastor to 3 churches and finished his career serving as Chaplain for almost ten years at Valle Verde. Tom was also a caring husband and father, who worked hard to provide for his family and inspired them with his heart for service and generosity to others. He will be greatly missed by his family, friends and all whose lives he touched.

Tom Geshay is survived by his wife, Juliana (Knies) Geshay, his two daughters (Sabrina Geshay and Angela Kivela), son-in-law (Ryan Kivela), two grandchildren (Liam Kivela and Shayla Geshay), and countless relatives in the US and Europe, all of whom adored him for the fun-loving, warm-hearted man he was. He leaves behind a legacy of love.

A memorial service will be held in celebration of Tom’s life on April 9th, 2022, at 1pm at First Presbyterian Church of Santa Barbara. There will be a reception following the service.