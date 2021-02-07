Get a sweet treat for Girl Scout cookie weekend

COURTESY PHOTO

National Girl Scout Cookie Weekend will be Feb. 19-21 this year. To find a Girl Scout troop to support, visit girlscoutsccc.org/findcookies.

National Girl Scout Cookie Weekend is Feb. 19-21, and the Girl Scouts of the Central Coast are prepared to provide for all of Santa Barbara County’s cookie needs.

During the pandemic, Girl Scouts everywhere have adapted their methods of selling, with many moving from the outside of grocery stores to now selling from stands outside their homes or generating online sales. In addition, online delivery platform GrubHub is also offering cookie delivery on its app with all proceeds benefiting the Girl Scouts.

Girl Scout cookie classics like Thin Mints and Peanut Butter Patties will be available for purchase during Girl Scout Cookie Weekend and throughout the rest of 2021. To find a local Girl Scout troop to support, visit girlscoutsccc.org/findcookies or download the official Girl Scout Cookie Finder app.

— Madison Hirneisen