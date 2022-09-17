The Community Environmental Council is hosting a free Zoom webinar about electric vehicles to help people make the switch to driving electric.

“Get Charged: Everything You Need to Drive Electric” will be presented from noon to 1:15 p.m. Oct. 6.

You’ll hear from current EV drivers and walk away knowing everything from the basics of charging to what’s available on the used and new market. The webinar will also cover how to access and make the best use of local, state and federal incentives on the horizon and how to get support in your EV journey from the Community Environmental Council and others.

For more information and tickets, visit the Zoom Registration link: cec.pub/NDEW2022.

— Marilyn McMahon