Get Focused conference at UCSB

The Get Focused Stay Focused nonprofit and its curriculum partner, Academic Innovations, are hosting their annual conference June 20-21 at UCSB.

The conference brings together hundreds of educators from across the country for two days of professional development.

“We get to share what we’re doing at our program and get to hear from other administrators and educators about what they’re doing,” said Anna Laven, former Dual Enrollment coordinator at Bakersfield College, while attending an earlier Get Focused Stay Focused Conference. “It’s a great place to bounce ideas off each other.”

The Get Focused Stay Focused program aims to ensure successful entry into the workforce by providing students with the tools they need to become self-sufficient.

– Liam Hibbert