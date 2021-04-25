Get rid of Gavin Newsom

NEWS-PRESS FILE PHOTO

Gov. Gavin Newsom

Let’s have a special election to oust our governor, Gavin Newsom. After all, we taxpayers can afford the several million it will cost to get rid of him a year earlier than we can vote him out of office in 2022.

I stand with the likes of John Cox and Kevin Faulconer who want to run in his place. Also, Republican leaders Newt Gingrich and Mike Huckabee; who cares that they don’t live in our state? I know their donations come from a deep interest in my well being.

I vote with the guys the Los Angeles Times and Newsweek say support the measure — the Proud Boys, The Three Percenters militia movement, the American Guard (a neo-Nazi group) and, oh did I mention, anti-vaxxers who make up 40% of the Republican Party.

Gov. Newsom had the audacity to shut down the economy in the middle of a pandemic to save lives. Let’s get rid of him!

Ley Wertz

Santa Barbara