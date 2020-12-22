Home Local Get these to Santa!
by News-Press Staff Report 0 comment
KENNETH SONG/NEWS-PRESS
With just days until Christmas, these important letters for Santa Claus are ready to go from a mailbox in the 4800 block of Ashton Street in Goleta. The special mailbox and its decorative letters are part of the holiday spirit at homes throughout the area. To see more decorated homes,  turn to A3.
