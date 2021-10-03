Get vaccinated for yourself and others

KENNETH SONG/NEWS-PRESS

Santa Barbara County Public Health Department nurse Anne Carlisle fills a syringe with a COVID-19 vaccine during a vaccine clinic in August. In his letter to the News-Press, Santa Barbara resident H.T. Bryan urges all eligible residents to get their COVID-19 vaccines.

Our nation has lost over 690,000 citizens to the COVID-19 pandemic, and millions have suffered its effects.

Sixty percent of us are fully vaccinated. We have an estimated 35% who have not been vaccinated, many of whom claim it’s their right not to be vaccinated.

The vaccines are safe and effective. Millions of lives have been saved. People are not dying from the vaccine.

Do the anti-vaxxers have a right to infect others? Do they have a right to medical treatment and hospitalization, when they come down with COVID? Do they have the right to take up medical services and hospitals, at the loss to others, needing medical treatment for cancer, heart conditions, operations and other critical medical problems? Do they have no moral responsibility to their fellow citizens?

Anti-vaxxers, get with the vaccination program and wipe out COVID-19. Save yourself and others from death and/or major sickness.

H.T. Bryan

Santa Barbara