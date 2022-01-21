GetSetUp in Santa Maria

SANTA MARIA — A free presentation on GetSetUp, an online learning database geared for those who are over 55, will be presented from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Jan. 29 at the Santa Maria Public Library Learning Center, 421 S. McClelland St. Santa Maria.

Space is limited, and registration is required. To register, visit www.cityofsantamaria.org/library or call 805-925-0994, ext. 8562.

Patrons are invited to learn new skills, improve technical skills or take healthy cooking classes while connecting with others.

As part of the American Rescue Plan Act to aid in recovery from the pandemic, the GetSetUp database is made available to all public libraries in the state via the California State Library. This project was supported in whole or in part by the U.S. Institute of Museum and Library Services under the provisions of the American Rescue Plan Act.

For more information, email jgaytan@cityofsantamaria.org.

– Marilyn McMahon