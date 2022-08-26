Getting a new look

0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail KENNETH SONG / NEWS-PRESS PHOTOSThe Hotel Santa Barbara is shown without its front awning Wednesday after its December 2021 sale to Geronimo Hospitality Group. Scaffolding is in place against the side of the hotel in an apparent start to renovations following the sale. Scaffolding is place against the side of Hotel Santa Barbara in an apparent start to reconstruction after its December 2021 sale to Geronimo Hospitality Group, as seen on Wednesday, August 24, 2022. (Kenneth Song/News-Press) 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail News-Press Staff Report previous post Conquering the sea next post Correction Leave a Comment Cancel ReplyYou must be logged in to post a comment.