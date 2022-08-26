Home Local Getting a new look
Local

Getting a new look

by News-Press Staff Report 0 comment
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterEmail
KENNETH SONG / NEWS-PRESS PHOTOS
The Hotel Santa Barbara is shown without its front awning Wednesday after its December 2021 sale to Geronimo Hospitality Group.
Scaffolding is in place against the side of the hotel in an apparent start to renovations following the sale.
Scaffolding is place against the side of Hotel Santa Barbara in an apparent start to reconstruction after its December 2021 sale to Geronimo Hospitality Group, as seen on Wednesday, August 24, 2022. (Kenneth Song/News-Press)
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterEmail

Leave a Comment

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. Click "Accept" to agree and continue. Accept Read More