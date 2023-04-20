Home Local Getting ready for the show
Local

Getting ready for the show

by News-Press Staff Report 0 comment
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterEmail
KENNETH SONG / NEWS-PRESS
Susanne Tobey, a former president of The Garden Club of Santa Barbara, adjusts her entry Wednesday for the club’s “In the Gardens of Splendor and Delight” show at the Music Academy of the West. The free event takes place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. today and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday at the academy, 1070 Fairway Road, Montecito.
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterEmail

Leave a Comment

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. Click "Accept" to agree and continue. Accept Read More