Getting ready for the show

0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail KENNETH SONG / NEWS-PRESSSusanne Tobey, a former president of The Garden Club of Santa Barbara, adjusts her entry Wednesday for the club’s “In the Gardens of Splendor and Delight” show at the Music Academy of the West. The free event takes place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. today and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday at the academy, 1070 Fairway Road, Montecito. 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail News-Press Staff Report previous post UCSB sets new Give Day record next post South Coast mayors to discuss the state of their cities Leave a Comment Cancel ReplyYou must be logged in to post a comment.