Getting rid of dissent the easy way

PURELY POLITICAL, by James Buckley

Count me conspiratorial, but judging from recent results, Democrats — particularly those on the far left — have succeeded beyond their wildest dreams in re-forming the United States.

Not only is the pandemic part of the reason, it is also the entire reason, as President Joe Biden’s mask and vaccine mandates have created the perfect storm of retirements, transfers and firings of personnel most likely to resist the “progressive” march forward.

If you think about it, why else would he force firefighters, police officers, teachers, airline personnel, members of the military including Navy SEALs, truck drivers, union workers and even sports figures, entertainers, restaurant and daycare workers to leave the workforce in the middle of a labor shortage?

As I see it, it’s because all those folks who resist either a first or second inoculation, or the presentation of a vax certificate, a booster shot, or the mandated wearing of masks are all likely not on the same side of the political aisle. Anyone who resists — not all but a huge majority of them — probably vote Republican.

So the perfect storm of pandemic and mandates allows a clean sweep of the ranks of the resisters and opponents, who will be replaced by more subservient types, likely to vote the “correct” way.

REACTION TO MY LAST COLUMN

I received the following letter refuting my “Making Elections Secure Is Not Suppression” column from Mr. Robert Baruch, who now lives in South Korea but is a former Goleta resident.

Here Mr. Baruch’s letter is, along with my retort:

“Contrary to the opinion of certain right-wing pundits, today’s Republican Party has no philosophical or moral connection to the legacy of Abraham Lincoln and today’s Democratic Party has no connection to the infamous Ku Klux Klan, whatsoever. The Civil Rights Act of 1964 caused a 180-degree realignment in U.S. politics. In the presidential election of that year, Barry Goldwater, the GOP candidate, carried only six states. Five were states of the Old Confederacy and the sixth was his home state of Arizona. The ‘Jim Crow’ South, the birthplace of voter suppression, has been a Republican stronghold ever since.

“Mr. Buckley clutches his pearls and swoons over concerns of ‘election integrity,’ mail-in ballots, and voter I.D. requirements. How does he feel about states proposing and passing laws which give GOP-controlled state legislatures the power to overturn the results of any election in which their candidate loses? This is the antithesis of election integrity. It’s election subversion. In past decades, mail-in voting had been embraced by the GOP because it was to their benefit.

“It was only when Democrats successfully used it (Nov. 2020 and Jan. 2021) that it allegedly transformed into a satanic conduit for voter fraud. Voter ID requirements remain intact in the Freedom to Vote Act at the insistence of Sen. Joe Manchin, D-West Virginia, so that’s not even an issue.

“Mr. Buckley continues to make baseless, anecdotal claims of massive voter fraud without a scintilla of evidence. All of his claims have been rejected in court or dismissed outright as frivolous and without merit. Votes have been counted, recounted, certified, audited and fraudited.

“Donald Trump and his sycophants come up three bases short of a home run every time, yet they still demand high fives, champagne, and a victory parade.”

MY RESPONSE

Here’s my reply to Mr. Baruch’s letter.

First of all, it’s important to remind one and all of the sordid history of the Democrat Party and its support and reliance on the idea that one drop of African blood was enough to classify another human as the property of someone else.

While it’s true that the once solidly Democratic South became a Republican stronghold after the 1964 Civil Rights Act, it’s also good to remember that the South was in the process of becoming a Republican stronghold right after the Civil War, when most black voters voted for the party of Lincoln. That trend ended after the Democrat insurrectionists successfully introduced their Jim Crow statutes, effectively transforming former slaves into second-class citizens.

The ”single drop of blood” test remains to this day. Otherwise half-white President Barack Obama, Vice President Kamala Harris and many others of mixed race, wouldn’t be classified as “black.” They’d just be our fellow citizens, and like most of us, of varied heritage.

As for not having a connection to that past, West Virginia Democrat Robert Byrd, a former Klan Exalted Cyclops, for example, was elected and served as a U.S. senator from 1959 to 2010 and was Senate majority or minority Leader for the Democrats from 1977 through 1986. He also served three terms as Senate president pro tempore, right up until his departure in 2010.

The other connection to the past is the party’s insistence of classifying everyone by race and by instituting what can only be called racial quotas via those classifications.

Oh, and Republicans still revere the memory of former President Abraham Lincoln.

As for other points in Mr. Baruch’s letter:

Please, I keep my pearls in a safe deposit box so I have no need or desire to clutch them.

Republicans have been warning about the abuse of mail-in voting for years. The idea that unmonitored voter drop-boxes, mass-mailing of mail-in ballots, and unrestricted voter harvesting would be anything other than an invitation to fraud is ludicrous. You’d just be re-creating the same kind of chaos that’s taking place on our southern border right now. But I guess that’s what you’d want.

There’s nothing “frivolous” or “without merit” about the attempt to safeguard America’s election process. It’s easy enough to count votes without ascertaining the validity of them and once they haven’t been signature-checked and with no chain of custody, all that’s left is the sheer number of votes, not whether they were cast by qualified voters.

The only thing frivolous and without merit is the attempt to destroy voter integrity, which is what the “For The People Act” would do.

ANOTHER LETTER

And, finally, a nice letter from abroad:

“I am a former Santa Barbarian now living in a little town in Colombia. My best friend, a third-generation local, gave me your column (dealing with the indictment of Clinton campaign lawyer Michael Sussmann) from the Sept. 26 Santa Barbara News-Press when I visited him last week.

“Shocking reading actually. I’m afraid I’m ‘old school’ and this level of dishonesty staggers me. Indeed it seems the parasites in Washington attach themselves easily to the “right people.”

“I would have dreaded a Hillary Clinton presidency and am amazed at how inept (Joe) Biden is in (Donald) Trump’s place. I worry about the U.S. that I proudly became a citizen of in the early 2000s and can see few hopeful signs ahead.

“However, I thank you for the tenacity and strength of purpose to bring this sordid saga to light.

“Keep it up!”

Kind regards,

Andy Easton

James Buckley is a longtime Montecito resident. He welcomes comments or questions at voices@newspress.com.

