Getting to the heart of ‘Auld Lang Syne’

A tradition for many Americans to welcome in a new year by counting 5-4-3-2-1 at a ball drop-in in Times Square.

A “tradition” is defined as “the transmission of custom or belief from generation to generation.” That ball dropping is a tradition that began in 1907 in New York City. However, the dropping of the ball starting during the final moments of the departing year also illustrates the tradition of remembering the departing year.

Some memories, such as in New York in the final moments of 1906 included the honor of its being the temporary home of the nation’s capital, while in San Francisco it was the sad memory of the earthquake. However, the tradition used on many New Year’s Eves to remember the past times actually began in 1788.

It was in 1788, in Scotland, when a centuries old oral poem was recited to a poet: Robert Burns (1759-1796). Burns was so moved by the recitation of an old man that he made the first written record of “Auld Lang Syne” and on June 25, 1788, enclosed it with a note to the Scots Musical Museum stating he found the poem exceedingly “expressive “and its unknown author “heavenly inspired” (Wall Street Journal, 12/31/2010).

Besides there being a Musical Museum in 1788, it is fascinating that Burns not only became a poet during a time of great upheaval — such a calm word for violence — in Scotland. But Burns also became known as the “Bard of Scotland.”

Based on what has been said, it was his “genius” for putting himself into the shoes of others and sympathizing with their plight that probably earned him the fame as a “romantic poet.” It was this romantic poet who thought the lyrics were “heavenly inspired” and “expressive” of emotions just two years after he published the book “Poems, chiefly in the Scottish Dialect” in 1786.

This background is maybe interesting, but why is the song version of this poem sung on New Year’s Eve? It begins with the question of:

Should auld acquaintance be forgot

And never brought to mind.

The lyrics asks the question of whether we should remember old friends and then, like a lawyer on cross examination, the poem sets the “foundation” for the time period in the chorus:

And for long, long ago, my dear

For long, long ago.

It also recognizes there will be mixed memories of times gone by:

We two have run the slopes,

and packed the daisies fine

But we’ve wondered many a weary foot

Since good old times.

We two have paddled the stream,

from morning sun till dine,

But seas between us broad have roared

since good old times.

Certainly, the themes of pleasure and difficult times were reflected in my memories on many a New Year’s Eve.

Pleasure is topped by Dec. 31 when my daughter Hollie was born, as well as memories of the births of my sons Chad and Grant, although they were both born in October.

The New Year’s Eve that made me a legend in New York was the one where I wanted to take Hollie on her 21st birthday to have her first legal drink in the 21 Club. We reserved a suite for Hollie and her anticipated couple of friends at the Algonquin Hotel and a room for Carol and me.

When we were getting ready to leave, 12 of Hollie’s closest girlfriends showed up at our house and shifted our plans from train to express bus. My leading 13 attractive 20–21-year-old girls with small suitcases from bus station to hotel through a neighborhood where this type of caravan was for, let’s say, a much different purpose, is how legends are made. The adventures in that the suite were made more interesting when each of my sons arrived with a friend, bringing the occupants to 17.

The most difficult times involved far too many times of sipping a quiet drink while praying for the recovery of a family member or friend who was fighting for their life. Somehow those times were more difficult than when I was fighting for mine.

Other New Year’s Eves, I remembered the responses that I inevitably received from my lawyer friends when I asked how their year was: “Pretty good but I worry about next year.”

I used to think that there would be few problems if I never had to try and earn a living like the royal family of England.

Interestingly as I watched a relationship become the dominant theme as Prince Charles jeopardize his position and ruined his marriage, Prince Andrew did the same through Jeffrey Epstein, and Prince Harry resigned his position, which is consistent with the words of Robert Burns’ “A woman can make an average man great, and a great man average.”

While the palace spun the tail that King Edward the VIII abdicated his throne to marry a divorced American, historians assert that he was forced out due to his ties to Germany.

Did Prince Harry, now of Montecito, voluntarily resign or to demonstrate the Burns’ quote “The best laid plans of mice and men?” Princess Diana represents the importance of love, honor, a loving relationship and, sadly, of health and life itself.

Although Robert Burns wrote that “Painters and poets have liberty to lie,” it appears that he did not take that liberty when recording “Auld Land Syne” since it captures my memories and probably those of the royal family: Does it capture yours? As I write this waiting for the ball to drop in Times Square, let’s honor a final memory from the poem:

And there’s a hand my trusty friend!

And give us a hand o’ thine!

And we’ll take a right good-will draught for good old times.

Brent E. Zepke is an attorney, arbitrator and author who lives in Santa Barbara. Formerly he taught at six universities and numerous professional conferences. He is the author of six books: “One Heart-Two Lives,” “Legal Guide to Human Resources,” “Business Statistics,” “Labor Law,” “Products and the Consumer,” and “Law for Non-Lawyers.”

