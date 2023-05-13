GHASHGHAI TOGHROL, Parvin

Parvin Ghashghai Toghrol (94), widow of Mohammad Hossein Khan Ghashghai, passed away on April 27 2023, in her daughter’s home in Santa Barbara California surrounded by family. She was a loving grandmother, supportive spouse, and beloved mother. Throughout her entire life, she remained sharp and passionate to her love of Persian poetry and literature as well as her vast knowledge of all works of Hafez and Saadi, often using their writing for ethics and moral thoughts.

She left behind her son, John Ghashghai, her daughters, Nazli, and Niloofar Kilpelainen Ghashghai, and 5 grandchildren, Sebastian, Bailey, Brody, Alexandr Kilpelainen, and Nikolas Kilpelainen.