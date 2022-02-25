GIACOMOTTI, Richard

Richard “Dick” Giacomotti passed away on Feb. 7, 2022, in Santa Barbara, surrounded by his loving family. He was born at home, in a small house at the bottom of the Old San Marcos Pass, to Emilio and Beulah Giacomotti in 1937. He was welcomed by his two older brothers (Bill & Bobby) and two sisters, Shirley (Joe Silva), and Marie (Ferdy Lionello). Two more sisters Linda (Phil Serena) and Carla (Richard Whitney) completed the family.

He attended local schools, and graduated from Santa Barbara High School in 1955 (GO DONS!) After graduation he worked as a janitor during the night and attended UCSB during the day. He also was a lineman for General Telephone Co., a painter/fireman for the City of Santa Barbara, and a Mortuary Handyman for Welch Ryce Associates. He received his Bachelor of Arts degree in Industrial Arts in 1961. He joined the Marines that same year, to serve his country, continue his education and support his growing family. He graduated 2nd highest in his Officer class and served as a 2nd Lieutenant until his honorable discharge in 1964. He was no slacker! Dick’s passion for engineering helped him find work at Joslyns Electronics for a few years, where he met one of his best friends, Buck Pope. Dick, “Buck” and Mike Bosio (a childhood friend he grew up with) were the “3 Amigos” throughout their adult lives. Dick worked for Delco (a subsidiary of General Motors) as an Industrial Engineer, starting in 1969, until he retired.

In 1983 he fell in love and married Winnifred Timewell (along with her two children Robin and David). After Winnie’s death in 2001, Dick found his partner for life in Anne Jacobson. They loved each other very much, and enjoyed traveling the world and watching their grandchildren grow into adults.

Dick was a hardworking, generous, and loving man who cherished all his children, which includes his 5 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. His biggest joy was attending their sporting and special activity events.

Grampy/Brother/Uncle/Pops — you set an example for us all, put up one heck of a fight, and are truly one of a kind. Rest easy in Heaven….we love you. See you soon.

Dick did not want any services in his honor, so in lieu of flowers he would appreciate donations to either Santa Barbara Hospice, Wounded Warriors, Santa Ynez Valley Therapeutic Riding Program, or Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation.