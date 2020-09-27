GIBB, George Jackson

(1927-2020)

George Jackson Gibb was born April 29th, 1927 in Milton, Massachusetts and passed away August 24th, 2020 at the age of 93 in Carpinteria. He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Carolyn Coane Gibb, and a sister, Edith May Gibb Johnson. A second sister, Virginia Gibb Keith, died in 2018. George attended public schools in Milton, Massachusetts and graduated in 1950 from Wheaton College, Illinois, with a major in French.

George was a talented language learner who enjoyed speaking and reading French and Spanish. He and Carolyn served briefly as Plymouth Brethren missionaries in Chile before returning to Waco, Texas and then Santa Barbara, where they lived on Puesta del Sol Road. Later they moved to the Sandpiper Home Park in Carpinteria, where they resided for 41 years. For many years George was employed by the U. S. postal service, delivering mail to routes in Santa Barbara and Montecito. The Gibbs also taught Bible lessons for children and hosted adult Bible studies in their home. George was an ardent tennis player, swimmer, and amateur painter and craftsperson. He and Carolyn were members of the Carpinteria Valley Baptist Church, and for some years he was a regular speaker at the Santa Barbara Rescue Mission. After George’s health declined from a heart condition, he passed away peacefully in his home August 24th.