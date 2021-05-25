GIBBS, Jeanne

Jeanne Gibbs – devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and beloved community member – passed away on May 17, 2021. She was 81 years old. Born August 14, 1939 in Flint, Michigan, to Frank and Marguerite Merriman, she married Lloyd R. Gibbs in 1959 and started a family, relocating several times in the Midwest and California, and finally settling in Goleta for many years, before retiring in a home she and Lloyd had built just for them in Solvang, California.

A thoughtful and compassionate woman of faith, Jeanne was devoted to both her family and to the service of others. In her late 30s she went back to school to become a registered nurse and then began a career as a rehabilitation nurse, a visiting nurse, and an RN Health Care Coordinator at Atterdag Lutheran Home. She was also very involved in her church communities at Goleta Presbyterian Church and, later, at Santa Ynez Valley Presbyterian Church. She loved to sing in the choir and facilitate Bible study groups and prayer chains, and she also took active leadership roles as a deacon and a mentor in the national Mothers of Preschoolers (MOPS) program, sharing her energy and wisdom, and always continuing to learn and grow herself. She was an avid reader. She passed her love of lifelong learning and service to her children and grandchildren. Whether she was acting as the quintessential neighborhood mom, or caring for an elderly patient, or working for The League of Women Voters, or joining in a Handel’s Messiah sing-along, Jeanne was a role model of creative action, resilience and independence, and she touched the hearts of all those around her. She never stopped working to make the world a better place, and she will be remembered for the wake of love she left wherever she went. Jeanne will be truly missed. She is survived by her husband Lloyd; her children, Genevieve and husband Chuck Benesh; Amy and husband Mac Craig; and Grant and wife Laurie Karle; her grandchildren, Meredith, Julia, and Noah; her brother, Bill Merriman and wife Harriet; her sister, Fran Merriman; and her nephew, Michael Merriman.

A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, May 26, at 11:00 a.m. at Santa Ynez Presbyterian Church, 1825 Alamo Pintado Road, Solvang, CA. There will be a visitation at the church an hour prior to the service. If you would like to remember Jeanne, in lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to Santa Ynez Valley Humane Society or a charity of your choice.