Gift drive to kick off with concert

She & Him to perform at Arlington

United Way of Santa Barbara County will launch this year’s holiday gift drive with She & Him’s concert at 8 p.m. Dec. 8 at the Arlington Theatre, 1317 State St.

During this annual event, UWSBC partners with community members and organizations to provide gifts to local children and families during the Christmas season. This year’s partners are UCSB Arts & Lectures and She & Him, a music duo consisting of indie-folk artist M. Ward and TV and movie star/singer-songwriter Zooey Deschanel (Fox’s “New Girl”).

“The past two and a half years have been extremely hard for many children and families in our community due to the financial struggles that accompany COVID-19. We are very grateful to She & Him and UCSB Arts & Lectures for this important opportunity to bring smiles to children and families in need just in time for the holidays,” said Steve Ortiz, president and CEO of UWSBC.

Guests can bring new, unwrapped, toys or gift cards to drop off when they arrive at the Arlington performance. Toys can be for boys and girls ranging from infants to teens.

Gift cards of any amount can be donated. Monetary donations can be made onsite to United Way to support the toy drive and other United Way community programs.

Commonly requested toys include: $20 Amazon gift cards, barbies and accessories, pokemon cards, action figures, arts & crafts, bracelet making kits, sweatshirts (small-large), board games, stuffed animals and sports equipment.

The performance is part of UCSB’s Arts & Lectures 2021-2022 CREATING HOPE programming initiative. Tickets range from $42 – $128.50 for the general admission and $23.50 for UCSB students with ID. To purchase, go to artsandlectures.ucsb.edu/Details.aspx?PerfNum=4707.

To learn more about UWSBC’s Holiday Gift Drive, visit: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSck1guR5kdX356_jvLQh2_Ey-HkzYj9zj2bl1FqV2O_kBwkPw/viewform.

email: kzehnder@newspress.com