Gifts presented for jails’ inmates, staff

COURTESY PHOTOS

At left, volunteers last weekend assemble gifts into bags for inmates and staff at Santa Barbara County jails. Above, gift bags fill a cart.

SANTA BARBARA/SANTA MARIA — The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office Programs Unit, Chaplain Program and Impact Ministry have brought holiday cheer to inmates and staff at local jails.

Ministers and chaplains from faith-based organizations as well as community members throughout the county donated chips, cookies, energy bars, chocolates, ramen, shampoos and conditioners. Over the weekend, volunteers assembled the items into 875 gift bags that they distributed to inmates and staff members Sunday at the Main Jail in Santa Barbara and Monday at the Northern Branch Jail near Santa Maria.

This is the fifth year that Impact Ministry has brought holiday joy to inmates and staff.

— Dave Mason