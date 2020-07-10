GILBERT, Erlinda M.

Santa Barbara – Erlinda, 78, died unexpectedly July 1, 2020. She was born October 5, 1942, in Santa Barbara, the daughter of Albert Rodriguez and Amelia Solis Sinclair. She was a local resident for over 70 years. In her youth she was named Queen Spirit of Fiesta for her professional flamingo dancing, beauty and academics.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her son, Vincent Ruiz. She was survived by her four children and 13 grandchildren. Daughters: Desiree Milling, Stephanie Guzman and Lily Anderson. Son: Donald P. Ruiz.

Visitation will be held at 9 a.m. Saturday, July 11 at McDermott-Crockett Mortuary, 2020 Chapala St., Santa Barbara immediately followed by burial service at Calvary Catholic Cemetery at 11 a.m.