Gilbert Gottfried dies, leaves legacy of laughter

GALAXY CON RICHMOND

Gilbert Gottfried

Known for his distinct voice and relentless timing, Gilbert Gottfried left the world his comic legacy.

For those who grew up with Disney’s animated “Aladdin,” the standup comic and actor will forever be known as the voice of the parrot Iago.

Mr. Gottfried died Tuesday, his family reported. He was 67.

He died at 2:35 p.m. Eastern time from recurrent ventricular tachycardia, which resulted from myotonic dystrophy type II, according to his publicist, Glenn Schwartz.

Mr. Gottfried, who was born Feb. 28, 1955 in New York City, acted in comedic films such as “Beverly Hills Cop II” and “Look Who’s Talking II.”

His death prompted a flurry of tributes on Twitter.

“Gilbert Gottfried made me laugh at times when laughter did not come easily,” “Seinfeld” star Jason Alexander wrote in a post. “What a gift. I did not know him well but I loved what he shared with me. My best wishes and sympathy to his family.”

Oscar winner Marlee Martlin said she was sad to learn of Mr. Gottfried’s passage and noted that they met many times. She added he once played a prank on her on an airplane by replacing her interpreter.

“Funny, politically incorrect but a softie on the inside,” she wrote in a tweet.

email: dmason@newspress.com