COURTESY PHOTO

Gilles Vonsattel will perform Sunday during a virtual Camerata Pacifica series.

Camerata Pacifica will continue its “Concerts@Home” series Sunday with pianist Gilles Vonsattel playing Beethoven.

Mr. Vonsattel will perform at 10 a.m., and there are two ways to view his virtual concert, which is Episode 46 in the series. The concert can be viewed on Facebook and YouTube beginning at 10 a.m.

It will be available on-demand at 11:30 a.m. on YouTube.

For more information, go to ww.facebook.com/cameratasb.

— Gerry Fall