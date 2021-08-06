GILLESPIE, Anna Penney

1921 – 2021

Anna Gillespie passed away peacefully on July 22 at the age of 100. Born in Boston, MA, she traveled extensively before settling in Santa Barbara and was married to UCSB music professor John Gillespie (1921-2003) for 46 years. Her gracious nature and foundation in faith will be remembered by all who knew her.

She is survived by her two children, John Gillespie and Frances Gillespie, and four grandchildren.