GILLIGAN, Michael James

Michael James Gilligan passed away peacefully on Feb 4, 2022 at home surrounded by his family. Mike was born in Fort Dodge, IA on Aug 19, 1937 to James and Helen Gilligan; he was one of seven children.

He was a loving husband to his wife Anne of 63 years, father of 8 children, Celia, Mike, Susanne, Katrina, Karen, Pat, Deborah and Shaun; father-in-law to Eric, Kerry, Paul, Tom, Joe and Susie; grandfather to 18 grandkids, Joey, Chrissy (husband David) Amanda, Malory (husband Jordan), Diana (husband Derrick), Katie, Alicia, Sarah (husband Mike), Jacob (wife Kelsey),Thomas, Shane, Derrick, Andrew (wife Emily), Jordyn, Garrett (wife Alina), Morgan, Trisha and Andrew; great-grandfather to 17 littles: Josiah, Tobias, Tabitha, Rylie, Logan, Blake, Rowen, Peyton, River Lynn, Sawyer, Ryett, Ryan, Holden, Isaac, Nathan, Max

and Penny.

Mike spent his childhood on a family farm until he joined the Air Force in January of 1956. Mike served with honor and dignity until January 1980 receiving military achievements and awards including, Master Crew Chief Award, Small Arms Expert Marksmanship, NCO Academy Graduate, Army Good Conduct Medal with 2 bronze service stars, Air Force Longevity Service award with 5 Oakleaf Clusters, National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Air Force Outstanding Unit award with 4 Oakleaf Clusters; in addition he wrote the training program for the B52 mechanics and maintenance. His service deployment included several locations in the United States as well International deployments.

Mike was introduced to Anne by his best friend and future brother-in-law Bill Goodwin. Mike held many titles during his life including PTA president, seamstress, baker of delicious pies, high school band booster club (You will Never Walk Alone), carpenter, mechanic, Little League Coach, master of standing on his head, fixer of all things and friend to all. The most important title of all is God-Fearing Family Man. In 1986 Mike and Anne settled in Carpinteria, CA. Shortly after moving to Carpinteria they became involved in St. Joseph’s Catholic Church and quickly fell in love with the community. Eventually Anne volunteered Mike to run the annual festival creating lifelong friendships within the Carpinteria community.

A Rosary Service will be held on February 18, 2022 at 6:00 PM. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated on February 19, 2022 at 11:30 AM, both at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Carpinteria, CA. Mike will be laid to rest at the Carpinteria Cemetery immediately following the Mass.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Joseph’s Catholic Church.