Betty Lou Gilmour, affectionately called Betty Boops by loved ones, passed away quietly at home from natural causes on June 16, 2021 at the age of 91. She was surrounded by her caring family, including her beloved husband of nearly 70 years,

Melvin Gilmour.

Betty Lou Locke was born on March 2, 1930 in East McKeesport, Pennsylvania. Her parents were Burton and Marie Locke. The family made the move to southern California when Betty was a teenager, along with her younger sister, Nancy. The family settled in Torrance where Betty attended Torrance High.

Betty and Mel met on a blind date in 1950 and began their courtship when Betty was a student at Knapp College of Nursing on Bath Street in Santa Barbara. They were married January 20, 1952 at the Unitarian Church in Santa Barbara and went on to have three children. As an inseparable couple they loved family adventures, especially camping in Yosemite and sailing. Betty travelled with her kids when they were racing sailboats with the Santa Barbara Sea Shells Sailing Club where she could always be found cheering them on from the shore.

Betty was a Campfire Girls leader for several years. Using her enviable organizational skills, Betty planned and ran most of her daughter’s troop events and activities. Betty also knew the importance of exercise for longevity and was someone who actually looked forward to exercising– she really loved it! And she successfully taught her whole family to make exercise and activity a part of their daily life! For years and years you could find Betty five days a week in the swimming pool of the nearby club doing rigorous water aerobics.

Betty’s nursing career spanned over 20 years as a pediatric Registered Nurse at Cottage Hospital and then over two decades as a company nurse at Delco Industries in Goleta, where she retired in 1990. After Betty and Mel retired, they traveled the world visiting many countries in Europe and South America. They travelled several times to the Caribbean as well. But Betty’s favorite getaway, especially with family, was in Napili Shores on the Island of Maui. Betty also found time to support the work of Stowe House and volunteered there every Christmas to help with their fundraising efforts.

Betty is survived by her husband, Melvin Gilmour and their three children: Mark (Lisa) Gilmour of Los Angeles, Pam (Pete) Kennedy of Sammamish, Washington, and Jennifer (Larry) Good of Santa Barbara. Betty was a wonderful and devoted grandmother to her five grandkids: Meghan, Tyler (Colleen), Ryan, Jamison and Jessica whom all were her greatest joy. She is also survived by her younger sister Nancy Kirchen of West Hills, California along with many nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank their loving caregivers, Mila, Myla and Oksana as well as the nurses from Assisted Hospice Care for all their kindness and support.

Betty will be deeply missed for her warm and welcoming ways by her family, and the many friends she met along her life’s journey. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Betty’s memory to the charity of your choice.

The family would love to hear from you if you’d like to share any memories you have from knowing Betty. You can email your thoughts to: LG62081@gmail.com. There will be a private celebration of Betty’s life at a later date this year.