GILMOUR, Melvin Eugene

Melvin Eugene Gilmour, Mel, as most called him, was also affectionately known by his family as Popy, Papa and Melby. He was loved by so many during his 97 years of life, especially by his wife, Betty Lou. After nearly 70 years of marriage, Mel’s beloved wife passed in June 2021. It was an unimaginable loss for Mel who was truly Betty’s guardian angel in life, and now, surely as well in heaven.

Surrounded with love by his grown children, granddaughter and his devoted caregiver, Mel passed peacefully in his sleep on November 17, 2021. Born February 20, 1924, in Pasadena, California, Mel and his parents, Juanita and Basil Gilmour, moved to Santa Barbara in 1926. Mel attended Santa Barbara High School and went on to graduate from UCSB in 1944.

Mel was quite musical and played the trumpet in the Santa Barbara High School band as well as with the Santa Barbara Quartet. Mel was an active member of the Boy Scouts, Troop 4 where he continued to share his musical talent playing the bugle as a Boy Scout and volunteered to play taps at military funerals around Santa Barbara. Mel went on to become and an Eagle Scout like his father and a member of The Order of the Arrow. He also took to mentoring young men and was looked upon as a supportive and caring Boy Scout leader for Troop 4.

Mel met the love of his life, Betty Lou, on a blind date in 1950 and began their courtship when Betty was a student at Knapp College of Nursing in Santa Barbara. They were married January 20, 1952.

Mel was well known and loved among the sailing and boating community of Santa Barbara. He co-owned the successful marine chandlery store, Starboard Marine, on lower State Street for over 15 years. Mel loved mentoring many young Starboard Marine employees helping them develop customer service and other life skills. Upon selling the store, Mel “retired” and worked for many years as a counselor at Zona Seca teaching safe driving classes to DUI offenders. Mel loved to paint and often had his paintings on display at the Goleta Public Library with the Goleta Valley Art Association. He started out painting still life using watercolor and eventually moved to a more abstract style of watercolor paintings, of which many were hung on the walls of their home as well as given to lucky family members and friends. He and Betty encouraged their kids to love the outdoors and enjoyed many family adventures, especially camping in Yosemite and Sequoia, and sailing.

Mel was a devoted and immensely caring husband, a present and wise dad, a doting grandfather of four and a welcoming father-in-law. He could be quite sarcastic at times, but his dry wit was always accompanied with a twinkle in his eyes. This pairing was there to the very end, much to the family’s enjoyment and comfort.

Mel is survived by his three children: Mark (Lisa) Gilmour of Los Angeles, Pam (Pete) Kennedy of, Washington, and Jennifer (Larry) Good of Santa Barbara. The family would like to thank Mel’s loving caregivers, Mila, Myla and Oksana as well as the nurses from Assisted Hospice Care for all their dedication and loving support.

Mel will be deeply missed for his kindness, wit and welcoming ways by his family, and the many friends he met along his life’s journey. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that a donation be made in Mel’s honor, to Assisted Hospice Care, 115 E Micheltorena St, Suite 100, Santa Barbara, CA, 93101.

The family would also love to hear from you if you’d like to share any memories you have from knowing Mel. You can email your thoughts to: LG62081@gmail.com. There will be a private celebration honoring both Mel and Betty sometime this year.