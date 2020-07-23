Giraffe calf euthanized

SANTA BARBARA — The Santa Barbara Zoo announced Wednesday night that a female calf born Tuesday night was humanely euthanized due to birth complications.

The zoo’s giraffe, Audrey, gave birth to the calf around 7:45 p.m. Tuesday. The zoo posted the news on Twitter, writing, “Despite around the clock efforts, the calf showed no signs of surviving and was humanely euthanized.”

Shortly after delivery, the calf was displaying extreme weakness, unresponsiveness and was unable to stand up.

“The team provided everything possible – a sling to support standing, tube feeding, fluids, medication – but the calf’s condition did not improve,” officials said.

Audrey remains healthy and zoo staff will continue to monitor her.

“Like all pregnancies, the chance for complications is always possible, but the results from the necropsy will give us more insight on (the) calf’s condition,” the zoo wrote. “This one is tough for us. We deeply appreciate your kind words & thoughts.”

The calf was Audrey’s first child. In March, the zoo welcomed Twiga, who was the firstborn calf to his mother, Adia.

— Mitchell White