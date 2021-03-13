Girl Scout cookie season extended

CENTRAL COAST — Those looking to satisfy their cookie fix are in luck because the Girl Scouts of the Central Coast plan to extend this year’s cookie season through April 18 and plan to bring back their beloved cookie booths soon.

After reviewing Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, the Central Coast chapter decided it was safe to resume in-person cookie booths with masks and social distancing in place. During the pandemic, many Girl Scouts across the state sold their coveted cookies from digital platforms or from makeshift stands in their neighborhoods.

“Girl Scouts are incredibly resilient and business savvy, and even with all of the COVID-19 pandemic challenges thrown at them this year, Girl Scouts always find a way to thrive,” Tammie Helmuth, CEO of the Central Coast chapter, said in a statement. “One of the many ways our community can help support Girl Scouts during their most challenging cookie season to date is to allow girls to set up booths outside of your local business.”

Local business owners interested in allowing Girl Scouts to set up a booth outside their storefront should visit cognitoforms.com/GirlScoutsOfCaliforniasCentralCoast2/girlscoutcookieboothsupport.

— Madison Hirneisen