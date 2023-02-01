Girl Scout cookies to be sold at Maritime Museum

COURTESY PHOTO

Girl Scouts of California’s Central Coast will sell cookies at the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum.

SANTA BARBARA — The Santa Barbara Maritime Museum, 113 Harbor Way, will be partnering with the Girl Scouts of California’s Central Coast again as local Girl Scouts will be on the museum’s patio to display and sell Thin Mints, Peanut Butter Patties and Shortbread (Trefoils), as well as some newer flavors.

Included are vegan and vegetarian options.

This year, cookie sales will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on selected weekends from Feb. 12 and March 12 with updates posted on SBMM’s social media-www.facebook.com/sbmaritimemuseum and on Facebook at #sbmaritimemuseum.

Cookie sales, which began in 1917, are one of Girl Scouting’s oldest and most iconic traditions since its founding by Juliette Gordon Low in 1912. “The Girl Scout Cookie program fuels local Girl Scouts’ adventures throughout the year — exploring what interests them, discovering their passions and taking action on issues they care about,” said Tammie Helmuth, CEO of Girls Scouts of California’s Central Coast. “Plus, all proceeds from sales at SBMM will stay local to help fund life-changing, girl-led programs, experiences and learning.”

— Marilyn McMahon