Girl Scouts partners with DoorDash to deliver cookies

Girl Scouts of California Central Coast is partnering with DoorDash to offer no-contact home delivery this year.

The cookie program is set to run from Jan. 29 to March 13 in Santa Barbara, Ventura and San Luis Obispo counties. Girl Scout cookies will also be available for purchase through girl-led booths, which will begin to appear council-wide on Feb. 11.

The Girl Scouts are adapting to offer new ways of selling cookies in a contactless environment. The new partnership with DoorDash will ensure that Girl Scouts reach customers on their technology platform.

Consumers will now be able to enjoy Girl Scout cookies without having to leave their homes. You can get all your favorite cookies such as: Toast-Yay!, Thin Mints, Caramel deLites, Peanut Butter Patties, Peanut Butter Sandwiches, Shortbread cookies, Caramel Chocolate Chip, Lemonades and the new Adventurefuls delivered straight to your door.

Girl Scouts will stay involved in the process and will develop their entrepreneurial skills, while DoorDash will handle the deliveries. This will give the scouts hands-on experience in managing e-commerce, according to a news release.

Scouts will track and fulfill orders, manage inventory, and more, using DoorDash’s back-end technology.

“Through this process, girls are building people skills by working together as a team, learning decision-making skills by taking the lead in business operations, and developing business ethics by making sure they meet customers’ needs and expectations,” according to the news release.

“Girls are super smart on cell phone technology and app technology,” said Tammie Helmuth, CEO, Girl Scouts of California’s Central Coast. “This is a natural progression of allowing girls to not only move their sales onto an online platform, but to use it to increase their sales. Remember they still want that major investment back into their community.”

email: kzehnder@newspress.com