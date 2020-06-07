Girl Scouts to camp by their computers

With the COVID-19 lockdown preventing people from getting together, the Girl Scouts of California’s Central Coast will host its first Virtual Summer Camp.

According to a news release, the camp plans to use daily pre-recorded videos and written activities to “bring you some camp magic and classic traditions that you can enjoy from anywhere at your own pace.”

Lindsey Hatlee, Girl Scouts of California’s Central Coast program manager, told the News-Press that girls who complete the virtual camp will be awarded their very own GSCCC Virtual Camp Patch once it is safe to distribute patches again.

Ms. Hatlee also said Girls Scouts of California’s Central Coast is encouraging Troop leaders and groups of friends to meet over Zoom and complete the daily camp activities together.

The virtual summer camp will be held from June 22 to June 26.

However, Ms. Hatlee said her organization understands girls and their parents have busy schedules so they are making it as easy as they can for girls to participate.

“Girls can complete it at their own pace,” Ms. Hatlee said. “There is no live part in our virtual camp because we wanted to keep it open to as many girls as possible.”

The camp costs $10 and will be open to girls inside and outside of Girl Scouts. Girls of all ages can register anytime before June 14.

As of now, over 230 girls have signed up for the virtual camp. For more information visit www.girlscoutsccc.org.

