Girls Inc.’ announces courtyard renovation, Her Legacy fund

Girls Inc. of Carpinteria this week unveiled its plans for the new Lynda Fairly Courtyard.

The nonprofit also announced a new investment opportunity called “Her Legacy,” which it said will help ensure its programs continue to inspire future generations of girls.

Philanthropist and community leader Lynda Fairly recently committed $150,000 to Girls Inc. of Carpinteria to support a total renovation of its outdoor courtyard. The courtyard will be developed into an intentional mixed-use community space, complete with dedicated outdoor classroom areas and an interactive natural playground, in an environmentally conscious and meditative landscape, according to a news release.

An anonymous donor also gave Girls Inc. $200,000 for the courtyard renovation.

Ms. Fairly has challenged Girls Inc. of Carpinteria to raise another $250,000 from other female philanthropists to grow and further compensate the organization’s staff. Once that’s achieved, Ms. Fairly has committed to an additional $100,000 to fund Her Legacy.

“I was raised by a single mom, and I know the need to help young women to become healthy, educated and independent,” Ms. Fairly said in a statement. “Girls Inc. starts this process at a young age and encourages girls to believe in their futures.”

All contributions will help fund Girls Inc. of Carpinteria’s efforts to attract and retain its workforce with competitive wages and benefits.

“The Lynda Fairly Courtyard will serve as an intentional, beautiful outdoor space where we will continue to cultivate our future female changemakers,” said Jamie Collins, executive director of Girls Inc. Carpinteria. “We are so grateful to Lynda for investing in our mission and inspiring other female leaders to be a part of this legacy – rightfully named Her Legacy. The funding will support our talented and dedicated staff and ensure that more girls and young women are given the space, mentoring and resources to thrive.”

Gifts for Her Legacy are $25,000 or greater and funded by women or women-owned foundations. Donors will be honored with a naming opportunity in the new Lynda Fairly Courtyard.

For more information, contact Girls Inc. of Carpinteria at 805-684-6364 or visit girlsinc-carp.org.

