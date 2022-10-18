Girls Inc. breaks ground on Lynda Fairly Courtyard

COURTESY PHOTO

Members of Girls Inc. of Carpinteria’s programs join the recent groundbreaking for the new Lynda Fairly Courtyard at the Foothill Road campus.

CARPINTERIA — Girls Inc. of Carpinteria recently celebrated the groundbreaking of the new Lynda Fairly Courtyard at its Foothill Road campus.

More than 50 community members and supporters joined Girls Inc. staff, members and families at the ceremony. Among them were Carpinteria Unified School District Superintendent Diana Rigby and members of Grant Cox Enterprises, which facilitated the courtyard design.

Also attending was local philanthropist Lynda Fairly. Funding for the courtyard was primarily from Ms. Fairly and La Centra-Summerland Foundation.

Ms. Fairly joined Girls Inc. of Carpinteria Executive Director Jamie Collins and several members of Girls Inc. programs in breaking ground during the ceremony.

The work is designed to completely renovate the previous courtyard into a mixed use community space, complete with dedicated outdoor classroom areas and an interactive natural playground, in what Girls Inc. calls “an environmentally conscious and meditative landscape.”

For more information, call Girls Inc. of Carpinteria at 805-684-6364 or visit girlsinc-carp.org.

— Dave Mason