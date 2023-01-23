Girls Inc. of Carpinteria jumps into second gymnastics session

COURTESY PHOTOS

Girls Inc. of Carpinteria is offering gymnastics classes.

Girls Inc. of Carpinteria is kicking off the year with a new session of gymnastics classes following the success of its first programming session that launched in September. The 10-week program, offered on Thursday afternoons for students in transitional kindergarten to fifth grade, is currently serving 32 girls.

Applications are now being accepted for its next session, which begins March 23, for Girls Inc. members and nonmembers.

A mandatory orientation for parents will be held at 5 p.m. on Feb. 9 at its campus, 5315 Foothill Road in Carpinteria.

“Internal skills were a high point in the previous session, with participants displaying an increased level of mind-body connection, rotation discipline and self-confidence. Participants also worked on foundational skills including conquering successful cartwheels, handstands and back handsprings,” said Kendall Clark, Girls Inc. gymnastics coach.

“Many of the students could not do a cartwheel when we started, and almost all of them have either mastered their cartwheel or have improved immensely over the course of the program.”

For more information, contact Kendall Clark at kendall@girlsinc-carp.org or call 805-684-6364.

