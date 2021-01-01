Girls Inc. of Carpinteria official resigns

COURTESY PHOTO

Girls Inc. of Carpinteria has announced the resignation of its director of strategic initiatives, Jessica Wetzel.

Ms. Wetzel was recently appointed vice president of programs and impact at Techbridge Girls, an award-winning nonprofit that motivates girls from low-income communities to achieve success through STEM (science, technology, engineering and math).

Ms. Wetzel began serving Girls Inc. of Carpinteria in 2011 as an academic coordinator. She was responsible for creating and implementing academic enrichment and support programs in early literacy, math skill building and college access.

She helped spearhead the build out and launch of the local affiliate’s Eureka! Program, a five-year program supporting the needs of the organization’s teen members by seeing them through to high school graduation and helping them navigate the college application process.

As programs director, Ms. Wetzel worked collaboratively with local and national leaders to support program growth in both Santa Barbara and Ventura Counties, implementing new outcome measurement and developing data tracking strategies designed to support a bold future for the organization and the community it serves.

As director of strategic initiatives, she pulled together her experience and passions across all aspects of the organization to drive strategies for future growth with impact.

In her new role as part of the senior management team at Techbridge Girls, Ms. Wetzel will have overall strategic and operational responsibility for all program areas and represent the organization on a local, regional and national basis.

She’ll bring her extensive experience in program leadership and management, research and evaluation to serve as an external ambassador for the organization and innovate for its future.

