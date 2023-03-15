Girls Inc. of Carpinteria plans Women of Inspiration retreat

COURTESY PHOTO

Comedian and author Katie Goodman is the keynote speaker at this year’s Women of Inspiration event at Girls Inc. of Carpinteria.

Girls Inc. of Carpinteria is planning a new format for its annual Women of Inspiration event.

Previously this event was a luncheon. Now it’s a half-day retreat and networking lunch, and it’s set for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 3 at the nonprofit’s campus at 5315 Foothill Road, Carpinteria.

This year’s keynote speaker is Katie Goodman, an internationally-touring comedian, actress, author and creativity coach. Ms. Goodman has been seen on Showtime, and her comedy has collected more than 3 million online views.

She wrote the book on using improv comedy to improve your life.

“We are excited to expand on all the things we love most about Women of Inspiration for this year’s event, and we look forward to welcoming the community in this new format to celebrate the accomplishments of local women and girls,” said Jamie Collins, Girls Inc. of Carpinteria’s executive director. “Our retreat is a perfect fit for corporate team building, personal development and empowering a community of strong, smart, and bold women. We are grateful to all our sponsors and donors who have helped ensure not only the success of the event, but the success of local girls and families by supporting our mission.”

As part of the half-day retreat, Women of Inspiration attendees can join two breakout sessions in the morning, participating in smaller group workshops created to uplift, engage and inspire. Attendees will then join the larger group for a community lunch in Girls Inc. of Carpinteria’s new courtyard, followed by the keynote speech.

The event’s workshop speakers include Sonia Aguila, National Teacher of the Year; Danielle Bordenave, owner of Spark45 Fitness; Lauren Bragg, goal coach and wellness vixen; and Marisol Alarcon, immigration attorney at Alarcon Legal.

Tickets for Women of Inspiration 2023 are $200, and all proceeds will support Girls Inc. of Carpinteria programs and mission to inspire girls to be strong, smart and bold.

For more information or to purchase tickets, call Girls Inc. at 805-684-6364 or visit girlsinc-carp.org.

