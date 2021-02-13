Girls Inc. receives grant, hires new coordinator

COURTESY PHOTO

Erica Williams is the new “Strong” program coordinator at Girls Inc. of Carpinteria.

Girls Inc. of Carpinteria received a $75,000 grant from the Audacious Foundation to support enrichment programs focused on physical education, health and wellness.

The funds will go toward implementing “Strong” programming for 120 girls ages 5 through 13 and increasing the time dedicated to health and wellness.

Funding will also support a full-time “Strong” program coordinator to work with members on basketball, volleyball, dancing, self-defense and more. Girls Inc. hired Erica Williams, a certified occupational therapy assistant, for the new role.

Ms. Williams will develop and lead a balanced program of physical education, skill development, health and wellness designed to inspire healthy lifestyles and confidence. The program will reach girls in both the campus-based and outreach setting with workshops and mini-camps as public health allows.

The new “Strong” program coordinator comes from HM Systems, where she provided direct and consultative services to students Pre-K through high school.

Before that, Ms. Williams worked as a primary educator for Before After School Enrichment in Oceanside, and she was responsible for developing and implementing creative educational activities for students.

She holds a bachelor’s in public health and sociology from Austin College in Sherman, Tx.

Girls Inc. plans to dedicate 800 hours to health and wellness programming with the new grant money.

For more information, visit www.girlsinc-carp.org.

