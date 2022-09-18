Girls Inc. to host ‘An Evening in Bloom’

COURTESY PHOTO

Kevin Baird

Girls Inc. of Carpinteria will host “An Evening in Bloom: Bloomington” from 5-9 p.m. Sept. 24 at the Girls Inc. campus, 5315 Foothill Road, in Carpinteria.

This year’s Jane Austen era affair will honor the “diamond of the season,” Carpinteria resident Kevin Baird, for his dedication to local girls through his many years of support of the organization.

Mr. Baird was first introduced to Girls Inc. of Carpinteria by Ralph and Betty Brown more than 30 years ago, and soon after he was asked to serve on the nonprofit’s board.

Over the years he has attended and supported countless events for Girls Inc. in addition to spreading awareness of the nonprofit’s mission to other community members, according to Girls Inc.

Mr. Baird recently re-joined the board and just completed another six-year term.

“Kevin’s dedication to our organization and local girls over the years is something we are truly grateful for. We are thrilled to honor him at this year’s gala,” Jamie Collins, executive director of Girls Inc. Carpinteria, said in a news release.

“This year’s Jane Austen era event also pays homage to one of the most famous and beloved writers in English literature, who inspired countless women and truly embodied the words ‘strong, smart, and bold.’ ” Ms. Collins added. “We look forward to celebrating with the community at Bloomington while raising critical funds to support our mission.”

A Carpinteria resident for 32 years, Mr. Baird has been actively involved with many other local and regional organizations including the United Cerebral Palsy Association, Mentor Match, Carpinteria Education Foundation, Klein Bottle Youth Programs, Rotary International, Boy Scouts of America, Carpinteria Little League and the Boys & Girls Club of Carpinteria.

Over the past 15 years, he also adopted a two-mile stretch of Highway 101 from Rincon Point to La Conchita to help keep the oceans and rivers clean, another passion of his since he and his sons spend a lot of time kayaking and scuba diving.

As president and founder of Baird Wealth Strategy Group, he helps clients plan for a financially successful retirement and brings more than three decades of experience in the financial services industry to Girls Inc.

“An Evening in Bloom” will feature a gourmet dinner catered by The Food Liaison, a hosted bar, and silent and live auctions. Jane Austen era dress is strongly encouraged.

All proceeds support Girls Inc. of Carpinteria’s programs and services for local girls. The nonprofit’s goal is to raise $200,000 at this year’s event.

For more information, or to make a donation, call 805-684-6364 or visit: girlsinc-carp.org.

