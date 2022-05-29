Girls Rock SB + Amplify relaunches internships, signs first youth artist

Syryn Records and GRL Mag are Girls Rock SB + Amplify’s youth-run record label and online magazine, operating internship programs that offer exceptional teens and young adults from around the world an entryway into journalism and the music industry with a feminist lens.

The spring 2022 cohorts of these internships just concluded, and they included 53 youth from Los Angeles to New York to Pakistan; 24 guest mentors, including Kate Nash, Megan Mitchell, Erockfor, LATASHÁ and many more; 38 original articles, one live showcase and one youth artist officially signed to Syryn Records — 21-year-old Heaven Lee.

“Heaven is an unbelievably hard-working, humble, unconventional and truly relatable artist,” said Gladys Magazine. “Although her voice has been compared to powerhouses like Adele and Amy Winehouse, Heaven’s musical and production passions align with alternative artists like Paramore and Panic! At The Disco. There’s a polished grittiness to her that resonates with a lot of her peers from pop to rock lovers.”

Ms. Lee’s first official single is due to release later this year, as is a new cohort of youth interns to run Syryn Records and GRL Mag. Support for these programs comes from diverse funders and partners, including the Brill Family Grant, local Rotary Clubs and more recently, French luxury house Zadig & Voltaire.

In fact, Ms. Lee and fellow artists Zella Day, Nicole Fiorentino of The Smashing Pumpkins, Louise Post of Veruca Salt and Ezinma participated in a national fundraising campaign with Zadig & Voltaire for Women’s History Month 2022, which garnered press from Vogue France, MSN, Yahoo, Who What Wear and several other outlets.

Girls Rock SB + Amplify’s flagship program is Amplify Sleep Away Camp, an award-winning creative arts summer camp in Ojai that serves third through 12th graders for a two-week session.

Amplify Sleep Away Camp is enrolling campers and scheduling special guest mentors across every session for summer 2022. For more information, contact 805-699-5247, info@girlsrocksb.org or visit www.girlsrocksb.org.

