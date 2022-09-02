Girls to explore ocean sciences at conference

COURTESY IMAGES

The Girls in Ocean Science Conference will take place Oct. 1 and 2 at the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum.

The Santa Barbara Maritime Museum has announced that the Girls in Ocean Science Conference, returning for its second year, has been expanded to two days of programming.

The conference is scheduled for Oct. 1 for students in grades 6-8 and Oct. 2 for those in grades 9-12 at the museum, 113 Harbor Way, Santa Barbara. Program activities will take place from 9 a.m.- 3 p.m. each day.

This hands-on event will connect leading female scientists with up to 40 junior high school students and up to 48 senior high school students and is made possible by the Steinmetz Family Foundation. Since women continue to be the minority in many fields of science, the conference and speakers will be encouraging these young women to consider pursuing science-based fields, including maritime studies.

During the conference, female experts will share their lives, careers and interests with the students.

Conference cost is $20 for museum members and $30 for nonmembers. Scholarships are available. To apply for a scholarship, go to sbmm.org/girls-in-ocean-science-scholarship-application-2.

For more information, go to sbmm.org or contact Education Director Lis Perry at lperry@sbmm.org or 805-456-8741

email: kzehnder@newspress.com