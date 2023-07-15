Give 2 Pets expands

Thrift store to add locations as it continues its efforts to help animals

Give 2 Pets Thrift Store raises money to help animals at its Santa Barbara location, above. The store is adding sites in Goleta and Carpinteria.

It’s been nearly five months since a brazen homeless woman broke into the Give 2 Pets Thrift Boutique in downtown Santa Barbara, making off with thousands of dollars worth of store merchandise.

When owner Nadia Bernardi talked about it with the News-Press a week later, she was still shaken by the incident, upset that the culprit would target a thrift store that benefits a charity, especially since she had, in her words, “helped, housed, given work to and volunteered with the homeless, drug addicts, veterans and, most of all, pets for the last 25 years.”

But that, as they say, was then and this is now, and Ms. Bernardi has clearly recovered from the store invasion, so much so that she’s opted to open two new stores, one in Goleta and one in Carpinteria.

“On Saturday, July 22, 11 a.m.- 5 p.m., we are having a grand opening at the Goleta store with a free hotdog stand and beverages for all who stop by to support us,” she told the News-Press.

Cats relax at the Give To Pets Foundation’s sanctuary for special needs and senior animals.

The Goleta store, located at 7320 Hollister Ave., Suite 5, will be open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.Wednesdays through Saturdays, at least to start.

The Carpinteria store at 4185 Carpinteria Ave., Suite 3, is slated to open next month.

The Give 2 Pets Thrift Boutique, at 31 Parker Way in Santa Barbara, is open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week.

The Santa Barbara store has been open since August 2021, and 100% of the proceeds from its sales go to the Give to Pets Foundation, which benefits a sanctuary for special needs and senior animals.

“I’ve dealt with most illnesses that animals get at the end of their lives,” Ms. Bernardi said. “There are lots of medications, veterinary bills, special diets, diabetes and more.”

And all of it costs money. While income from the Santa Barbara thrift store helps, it’s just not enough to cover all the expenses.

The Give 2 Pets Thrift Store sells a variety of merchandise at its Santa Barbara location.

“We are holding our own,” she said, “(but) I really need to open the other two locations to make everything work.

“Right now the one tiny store downtown has been doing the best it can for its size. But we have lots of furniture and big items to sell that can’t fit there. Downtown is a thrift store boutique. Goleta will be our discount outlet (more like a real thrift store), and Carpinteria will have high-end furniture and artwork mainly with some vintage clothing and decorative items.

“So far I have been funding the stores out of my own money,” Ms. Bernardi said. “I would really encourage private donations because I can’t do it any longer. The reason I’m opening more stores is because I’m hoping to make enough with the sales to fund the foundation on its own. Cash donations are desperately needed. I have plenty of merchandise. Give 2 Pets is a 501(c)3 with a tax ID number.

“I have a staff and some volunteers set up for all stores. I’m hiring at the moment for various positions.

Give 2 Pets Foundation currently has 30 animals at its sanctuary.

“ I do a lot on my own. I am a hands-on kind of person. This is my passion. and I’m in it 100%.”

And when Ms. Bernardi says she does a lot on her own, she’s not kidding.

Although she has staff and volunteers, it’s the store owner who arranges for donations of items to sell, inspects the stores to maximize the appeal of her inventory and helps sell store goods. She even goes out with a 10-by-10 truck and two to four men to pick up whole households of goods to be sold at the store(s).

Plus, “I do pet sitting for people that are going through medical emergencies and don’t have anyone to watch their pets while at the hospital.”

Her animal sanctuary, however, remains her top priority.

She won’t reveal the location because, she said, people used to come by and “it really disrupted the well-being of the animals.

“Everyone got scared and nervous, and I found it not good,” she said. “The only people that come here are my volunteers, employees and families of some of the pets I have. I hope to have some fundraisers soon so that I can show people around in a group and at the designated time.”

The number of pets at the sanctuary varies, she said.

“Right now we have over 30. I do have a permanent residence for some seniors and special needs animals. Unfortunately, the turnaround with them is quick because most of them don’t live too long. It’s kind of a rest home for dogs and cats. Once you come here, the next stop is heaven.”

